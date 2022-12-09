KGF actor Krishna no more

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, best known for playing a visually impaired man in the KGF franchise, has passed away. He was 70. Reportedly, Krishna G Rao breathed his last at Vinayaka Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He died due to a lung infection.
