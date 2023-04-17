'KGF', 'Kantara' makers share 'first spark' of Malayalam film 'Dhoomam'

Bengaluru, April 17
Having set a distinct benchmark in the industry with mega-blockbusters 'KGF' and 'Kantara', the production house Hombale Films is getting ready with 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil and national award winner Aparna Balamurali.
After the film was announced with a mahurat shot, the makers have now released the first look of Dhoomam.
Sharing the first look poster of Dhoomam, Homable Films shared the intriguing and captivating first look featuring the leads, Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali.
They captioned it: "There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First LookA #DhoomamFirstLook."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Made under the direction of Pawan Kumar, 'Dhoomam' marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam Film Industry, after the announcement of 'Tyson' earlier.
'Dhoomam', a thriller, will be released in 4 languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.
Apart from 'Dhoomam', Hombale Films is looking ahead with pan India films like 'Salaar', and 'Yuva'.
IANS
