KGF star Yash wishes son Yatharv on his birthday with adorable photos and important life lesson

ANI
Mumbai, October 31
KGF star Yash penned down a special wish on his son Yatharv's 3rd birthday on Sunday.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash treated fans with family pictures along with a birthday wish for his son in KGF style.
In the first picture, Yash can be seen having eye-to-eye contact with Yatharv.
In the second image, the actor is planting a kiss on his son's nose.
The next photo features his family including his wife Radhika Pandit and two kids- Ayra and Yatahrv.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "Rocky bhai."
Another user wished his son, "HBD Yatharv."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash was last seen in 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.
The official announcement of the third instalment of the Pan-India film is still awaited.
