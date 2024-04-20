Khabar 2 shoot complete

The makers of Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar Season 2 have wrapped up the shoot and are getting ready for the release, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan, Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, Taaza Khabar has been directed by Himank Gaur. Written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, it stars social media sensation Bhuvan Bam along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, among others.

Bhuvan Bam said, “Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was like homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh and Deven ji, all of us were excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite, especially my character Vasant. Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, we’re delving deeper into Vasant’s life, and I can’t wait to see how audiences react.”

Shriya added, “Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was an absolute joy!”