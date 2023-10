Khatija Rahman, renowned musician AR Rahman’s daughter, released her debut album Kuhu Kuhu, as a tribute to the late music luminary Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary recently.

The five-song album includes renditions of Mangeshkar’s iconic songs, such as Piya Tose Naina Laage Re, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya, Bekas Pe Karam and O Sajna. This album also features the Firdaus Orchestra, an all-female ensemble mentored by AR Rahman.

