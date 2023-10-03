Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Smriti Kalra talks about her role in Darran Chhoo

ANI

Smriti Kalra, who is known for her work in shows like Suvreen Guggal, Karol Bagh and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, is all set to be seen alongside actor Karan Patel in Darran Chhoo. Talking about the title of the film, she says, “You might wonder what this title Darran Chhoo means. Let me divide my film’s name into three parts — Darr-Run -Choo, Toh dar se kaho bhage, aur choo mantar hojaye. And this is what the film is about — facing your fears and once you do, your fear just vanishes.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Cash, adds, “This philosophy is what I follow in my life and hence I agreed to be a part of this project, so that I can reach out to one and all with this message in a relatable, light, non-preachy way. Darran Chhoo is a family entertainer with a message that we all need to hear. We shot extensively in Bhopal, so you will get to see a lot of Bhopal in this film.