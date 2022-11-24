‘Khichke jhappi twahnu’: Vicky Kaushal sends warm birthday wishes for father Sham Kaushal

ANI
Mumbai, November 24
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday sent a warm birthday wish to his father, Sham Kaushal.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture of his father on his stories and captioned it, "My pillar of strength...Happy Birthday Dad!! Khichke jhappi twahnu".
Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Baadshah' and many more.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in producer Karan Johar's upcoming quirky thriller 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
