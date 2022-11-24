 ‘Khichke jhappi twahnu’: Vicky Kaushal sends warm birthday wishes for father Sham Kaushal : The Tribune India

‘Khichke jhappi twahnu’: Vicky Kaushal sends warm birthday wishes for father Sham Kaushal

Takes to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of his ‘pillar of strength’

‘Khichke jhappi twahnu’: Vicky Kaushal sends warm birthday wishes for father Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 24

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday sent a warm birthday wish to his father, Sham Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture of his father on his stories and captioned it, "My pillar of strength...Happy Birthday Dad!! Khichke jhappi twahnu".

Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Baadshah' and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in producer Karan Johar's upcoming quirky thriller 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

3
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

4
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

5
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

6
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

7
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

10
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file

Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala