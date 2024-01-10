Khushi Dubey gives sneak peek into her character in Aankh Micholi

Khushi Dubey, who will be seen as the lead in the upcoming show Aankh Micholi, opened up about her character, and shared that she is learning Gujarati, and preparing for the action sequences in the show.
The undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi also stars Navneet Malik, who will be essaying the role of Sumedh.
Talking about her character Rukmini, Khushi said, “She is an amalgamation of varied emotions. Rukmini adapts to any situation and also has a photographic memory. She is full of energy and empathy and aspires to be an IPS officer. Rukmini’s life is filled with twists and turns, which will be unfolded as the story moves forward.”
“In order to attain perfection in the role of Rukmini, I am learning Gujarati and preparing for the action sequences. Aankh Micholi is filled with suspense, twists and turns, and the emotional and romantic journey of Rukmini and Sumedh,” she shared.
Khushi added that she feels blessed and grateful for the show. It will air on Star Plus from January 22.
