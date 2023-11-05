 Khushi Kapoor celebrates birthday with father Boney Kapoor, other family members : The Tribune India

  • Khushi Kapoor celebrates birthday with father Boney Kapoor, other family members

Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Sanjay and Anil Kapoor post birthday messages for Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor. ANi



ANI

Mumbai, November 5

Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies', turned a year older on Sunday. She received a special wish from her sister Anshula Kapoor, who gave a glimpse of a fun-filled birthday bash.

On Sunday, Anshula shared a video of a birthday girl celebrating her day with family and friends on her Instagram story.

In the video, dressed in a beautiful white dress Khushi is seen cutting her birthday cake.

Her father Boney Kapoor can be seen present at the celebration.

Anshula also shared a birthday for her sister with an adorable picture of both, which read, "My only wish for you this year is that may you always be as joyful, & carefree; and everything that you hold close to your heart always be yours! This is your year to shine and I cannot wait for the world to see all your magic, and then fall in love with you just like us!" 

Apart from Anshula, other family members and Khushi's friends took to their respective social media handles to extend birthday wishes.

Sharing the stylish picture of himself and Khushi, Arjun Kapoor posted, "Happy birthday @khushi05kI hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hardwork u have put into ur first film paying dividends...I don't say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love u even if ur dad's favourite child & he's always gonna have an extra bias towards u..." 

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor dropped a stunning picture of Khushi. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the youngest baby girl in our clan...love you Sweety @khushi05k"

Not only Sonam but Anil Kapoor and Rhea extended warm wishes to the birthday wishes.

Sharing Khushi's 'The Archies' poster, Anil Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story "Happy Birthday @khushi05k! This is going to be such an exciting year for you with Archie, and it's only the beginning." 

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to my funny, delightful @khushi05k love you so much!!! You are so special." 

Sanjay Kapoor posted a family picture featuring himself, Khushi, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday. Lots of love Betty." Talking about Khushi's debut film, it also marks the acting debuts of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

It also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja. Recently, the gang of the Archies took to the streets of Mumbai to announce the release date.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

'The Archies' is all set to stream on December 7. 

