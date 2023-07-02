 Khushi Kapoor shares 'Sunday dump' of her photos : The Tribune India

Khushi Kapoor shares 'Sunday dump' of her photos

Khushi Kapoor is ready to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Khushi Kapoor shares mirror selfie. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 2

Actor Khushi Kapoor has shared a string of pictures from her gallery. The pictures featured Khushi and her pet.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Saturday, she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The actor was looking fresh in a no-makeup filter photo.

The second and fourth pictures showcased her dog.

In the third picture, she can be seen donning a blue and pink bikini.

She can be seen clicking a mirror selfie in the last two pictures.

Check out the pictures

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love on Ira in the comment section. Designer Manish Malhotra reacted with heart emojis.

A fan commented, "Beauty queen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi will be sharing screen space alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in 'The Archies'. Created by Zoya Akhtar', 'The Archies' is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while enjoying their time outdoors.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the gang -- Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor -- falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023.

#khushi kapoor #Netfix #the archies #zoya akhtar

