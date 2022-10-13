KhushiDubey back in ‘Aashiqana’ Season 2

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the second season of director Gul Khan’s romantic thriller, Aashiqana. Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be back in the new season with a brand-new chapter of Chikki and Yash’s romance. Khushi Dubey, who plays Chikki, talks about the character’s new avatar, “The married Chikki in Season 2 is a little more mature. She is trying to be more understanding and trying to help solve Yash’s problems. She also has to adjust to dadi and is determined to stand up against her orthodox ideas. She continues to be her jovial self but at the same time, looks at the bigger picture.”

Chikki is also set for a wardrobe change. She adds, “Chikki will also be seen in a saree as she is married now and has to adjust to her new life in the Chauhan household. But, this is not going to take away her usual perkiness, as she will still be doing stunts in saree.”