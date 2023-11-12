Khushiyonwali Diwali episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In partnership with Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Gowardhan Ghee has pledged to contribute 100 litre of finest desi ghee for every correct answer in the Khushiyon wali Diwali episode, while the channel has pledged 100 kg of rice and 100 kg of wheat for every right answer in the account of Roti Bank Foundation.

Started by a teacher in Bihar, named Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, the Roti Bank Foundation’s purpose is to eradicate malnourishment and hunger by providing quality food and nutrients to the needy. With this vision, today, over 200 people cook food in the Maa Annapurna Community Kitchen every day and transport the same to multiple places.

Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, the founder of the Roti Bank Foundation, expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution, stating, “We are truly appreciative of Sony Entertainment Television and Gowardhan Ghee’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who require it the most. The 1800 kg of rice, wheat and ghee each will help us provide wholesome meals to countless individuals.”

