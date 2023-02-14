After an intimate wedding at Jaisalmer, followed by a reception for family in Delhi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday (February 12) for their Bollywood friends. For her Mumbai reception, Kiara went with a mermaid-cut gown featuring a silk bodice along with a black velvet skirt that flowed into a dreamy train. For jewellery, she opted for a statement emerald and diamond necklace. Sidharth, on the other hand, opted for a glittery-black blazer paired with a black turtleneck and matching trousers.
Celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and many others, were seen gracing the reception. — TMS
