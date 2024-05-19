 Kiara Advani attends ‘Women In Cinema Gala’ in Cannes, shares pictures : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Kiara Advani attends ‘Women In Cinema Gala’ in Cannes, shares pictures

Advani was one of the six women to be felicitated at the dinner, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe

The actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday. Photo: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani



PTI

Cannes, May 19

It was “a night to remember”, said actor Kiara Advani, who was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala, which was held alongside the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Advani was one of the six women to be felicitated at the dinner, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday on the sidelines of the ongoing extravaganza in France.

For the event, she opted for an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun, and completed her look with an ornate neckpiece and a ring.

The "Satyaprem Ki Katha" actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday. "A night to remember," Advani captioned her post.

According to Red Sea International Film Festival's X page, the Women In Cinema Gala honoured six women who are "fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers".

Besides Advani, the honourees were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

 

