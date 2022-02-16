Kiara Advani bit by the K-drama bug

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has confessed her newfound craze for K-dramas and said that she is hooked to Snowdrop.
Snowdrop features Blackpink’s Jisoo and Something In The Rain’ star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.
Kiara said, “Most of my friends are K-Drama fans and I just had to join the bandwagon! I’m so glad that I came across Snowdrop as I’m completely hooked to K-dramas and the fascinating Korean culture—thanks to this show. Jisoo is a phenomenal actress and her performance in Snowdrop is simply outstanding.” Snowdrop is also available in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza