Kiara Advani bit by the K-drama bug

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has confessed her newfound craze for K-dramas and said that she is hooked to Snowdrop.

Snowdrop features Blackpink’s Jisoo and Something In The Rain’ star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

Kiara said, “Most of my friends are K-Drama fans and I just had to join the bandwagon! I’m so glad that I came across Snowdrop as I’m completely hooked to K-dramas and the fascinating Korean culture—thanks to this show. Jisoo is a phenomenal actress and her performance in Snowdrop is simply outstanding.” Snowdrop is also available in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS