Kiara Advani, Ganesh Acharya ready to groove in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

While the Internet is currently grooving on Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal electrifying dance number 'Bijli', the actress has dropped a fun video with Ganesh Acharya announcing shoot of yet another song with the famous choreographer.

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the response to her latest release Govinda Naam Mera for playing the quirky and mysterious character of Suku. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara’s dance number 'Bijli', choreographed by National Award-winning Ganesh Acharya, is among the highlights of the movie.

Having shared her excitement of collaborating with Ganesh Acharya in the past, she is now thrilled about shooting yet another song with him for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The actress has shared a video on her social media account where she can be seen shaking a leg to Bijli with Ganesh Acharaya. She captioned it, “With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli.”

The Bollywood actress also announced another collaboration with the choreographer as she wrote, “Just us adding some Bijli on the sets of SatyaPremKiKatha as we shoot for the next song together," in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram Stories.

Apart from Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara’s last one, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan, was a blockbuster hit. She even won praise for her film Jugjugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical drama film in which Kiara would team up with her Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29, 2023

#kiara advani