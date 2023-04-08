Kiara Advani looks drop dead gorgeous in bold red dress, check out the diva's pictures

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 8

Kiara Advani oozes glamour in her red cutout dress at a red carpet event. The newly wed diva has managed to turn heads in her sizzling red dress with a risque thigh-high slit.

The ravishing red metallic cutout dress, which features asymmetrical waist with a thigh-high slipt is designed by Aadnevik. Kiara accentuated her look with bronze makeup and nude lipstick. With her hair tied in a neat high bun, she ditched accessories.

She shared a video and two posts with her pictures in the glamourous avatar.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Here are Kiara's pictures in the red hot dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Needless to say fans can't get over her latest photoshoot.

A comment reads, "A sight to behold! Stunning." Another fan wrote, "Stunning."

Yet another said, "U look very beautiful."

There are comments like 'red glow', 'Uff...so hot', etc.

On the work front, Kiara is busy shooting 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The two actors flew to Kashmir for the shoot shedule of the movie.

A Sameer Vidhwans' direction, the movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala and is set to release in theatres on Jun 29, 2023.

'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' is Kiara and Kartik's second collaboration post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was a blockbuser hit.

Kiara also has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan in her kitty.

