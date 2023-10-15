Kiara Advani looks festive ready as she walks ramp in black and gold gown, 'Mrs Malhotra', 'all-time gorgeous' fans compliment

ANI
New Delhi, October 15
When it comes to combining elegance, beauty and style, Kiara Advani never fails to set an example for her fans and admirers. The actor stole the show in her black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present over there.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The strapless back sheer gown with golden motifs gave a glam look. What added more to her entire appearance was her long braided hairstyle. Her look and attire were unquestionably appropriate for this festive season.
She worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others.
