Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra thank their wedding guests with this loving note and coin

Mumbai, February 9
A note from newly-weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their wedding guests has gone viral on social media and it talks about making memories with them after the party.
In the note, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani penned: "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us." "Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid." They also gave a coin with the couple's initials, S and K, engraved.
Take a look at the note:
View this post on Instagram
The 'Shershaah' actors are now all set to host a reception in Delhi on February 9 for their family members and friends in the capital. It will be followed up by a reception party in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.
IANS
