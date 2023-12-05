Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal to appear on Koffee With Karan Season 8

IANS

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show Koffee With Karan will feature Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor Vicky Kaushal. During the episode, Kiara revealed that the last time her husband Sidharth Malhotra graced the show, he had just proposed to her in Italy.

Gracing the couch with their good-looks and spilling the beans on their respective marriages, proposals and more, this episode is all things entertaining. During the course of the episode, host Karan Johar, referring to the last season’s episode, said: “The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband.” Kiara replied: “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome, where he proposed to me.” “He played it really well,” added Vicky Kaushal. Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

