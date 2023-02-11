Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal performs at her sangeet ceremony, fans say 'Sid ka saala rocked'

ANI
Mumbai, February 11
Newlywed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures and videos are currently surfacing through the internet and the fans can't keep calm.
The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.
On Friday, Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani shared a video of his performance at their sangeet ceremony.
Mishaal tagged his sister and his 'jiju' Sidharth Malhotra on his post and captioned it, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."
In the video, Mishaal could be seen donning a black velvet jacket with a matching shirt.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after he dropped the video, friends and Sid-Kiara's fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Kiara reacted to Mishaal's video with a red heart emoticon.
A user wrote, "Sid ka saala rocked."
Another fan wrote, "Wow wow wow too good." "Killed it mish," a user commented.
After their intimate marriage ceremony, Sid and Kiara took to Instagram and dropped their dreamy wedding pictures with their fans."Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth captioned the post.
Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.
Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked.
After their grand wedding, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi, where the couple hosted a reception for close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9. And it is being reported that the duo will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and family on February 12.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...