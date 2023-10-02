Kiara Advani's day is made as she relishes Sindhi food made by 'mama'

Mumbai, October 2
Actress Kiara Advani enjoyed some homemade Sindhi food prepared by her mother.
On Sunday night, Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a plate full of food made by her mother.
In the image, she wrote: “Sindhi curry aloo took bhindi fry.Sometimes all you really need is mamas home food.”
Talking about her work, Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, is currently basking in the success of her latest release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha', where she was seen sharing screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan.
The actress will next be seen in ‘Game Changer' with Ram Charan, a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut and written by Karthik Subbaraj.
The film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.
The film was announced in February 2021 with the tentative title 'RC15' and began its production in October 2021; filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab.
The official title was unveiled on March 27, 2023, during Charan's birthday. The film score and soundtrack album are composed by Thaman S with cinematography by Tirru.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey
The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...
Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe
Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining c...
Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple
Though declared a ‘personal visit’, it comes at a time when ...
Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area
22 fire tenders pressed into service; no casualties reported
Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz
Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...