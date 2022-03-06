Kiara Advani’s house is soaked in wedding festivities; the ‘Shershaah’ actor makes for a perfect bridesmaid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s sister tied the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. Kiara shared a glimpse from the wedding festivities on her social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Shershaah’ shared snippets from the wedding ceremony. Kiara shared an image where she is posing with her sister. Dressed in an orange lehenga and golden backless bralette with broad straps. In this Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble, Kiara made for a perfect bridesmaid.

Kiara’s sister Ishita too looked resplendent in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga. She completed her bridal look with a green and golden jewellery.

A screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram Stories.

Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, shared another photo dedicated to sisterly love. In the picture, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride’s ear in a gesture to protect her from evil eye or any negative energy. Kiara wrote, “Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani.”

For the cocktail party, Kiara chose a glamorous fuscia pink cut-out gown and looked gorgeous.

Check out Kiara's reel in the cocktail dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara, with her friend Anissa Malhotra, was captured shaking a leg in the glamorous thigh-high slit dress. The actress does know how to make the most of the occasion.

