Kim Cattrall explains what led to her And Just Like That... cameo

—IANS

Kim Cattrall has opened up on her highly-anticipated And Just Like That cameo.

The actress, 66, detailed how she came to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones for the Season 2 finale of the Sex and the City revival series. Her character was only featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

Cattrall made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that her Sex and the City character Samatha Jones would be making an appearance in this season’s finale of And Just Like That and that she was outfitted by none other than Field, 82.

Field, who famously dressed the cast of the Sex and the City series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series And Just Like That. However, she made an exception for her good friend Cattrall’s return.

Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City. Cattrall did her scene without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

In the cameo in And Just Like That Season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie on the phone.