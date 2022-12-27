Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears, says co-parenting with Kanye West 'is really hard'

ANI

Washington, December 27

American media personality Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the complexities of co-parenting with ex-Kanye West when it comes to their four kids.

According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, during the last episode of Angie Martinez's 'IRL' podcast, she said, "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world." Stating that she will continue to protect her kids "for as long as I can," Kim broke down in tears, noting, "It's hard. S--t like co-parenting, it's really f--king hard." She also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she continued, reported E! News.

The beauty mogul added, "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s--t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations." Kim's latest interview comes nearly three weeks after a source shared insight into their co-parenting relationship, noting that Kim is ensuring Kanye remains involved in their kids' lives.

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship," the insider told E! News in early December.

#kanye west #kim kardashian