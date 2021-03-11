Kim Kardashian hits the gym in nude bikini, sets Internet on fire

ANI

Washington, August 16

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to stun with her sartorial styles.

Be it red carpet appearances or workout sessions, Kim always attempts to experiment with her outfits.

Recently, she hit the gym in a bikini. If you can't believe it, then right away head to her Instagram.

On Monday, Kim took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of herself in a nude shade bikini in the gym.

She paired the string bikini with a pair of stiletto-heeled thigh-high boots.

"I do my own heavy lifting," she captioned a series of pictures that literally set the Internet on fire.

Check out the photos:

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Hot."

"She got on heels saying gym time," another one quipped.

Kim also shared video while gyming in the bikini. Watch:

Meanwhile, Kim is also in the news about her relationship with Pete Davidson, if reports are to be believed, the two have broken up.

As per People, the duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship a few weeks ago.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source informed the People.

The two have not addressed the break-up rumours yet.

