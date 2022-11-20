Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post about being in a 'hard place' days after ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson started dating Emily Ratajkowski

Los Angeles, November 20
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic quote from Manifest Now author Idil Ahmed.
"One thing I realised is that everything always ends up working out," it read, reports eonline.com.
"Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture." Kim, 42, posted the quote days after it was learned that her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has begun dating model Emily Ratajkowski.
However, Kim, who has been involved in divorce proceedings with rapper-ex Kanye West for more than a year and a half, has never commented about the new romance.
Pete and Emily, 31, first sparked dating rumours earlier this month when they were spotted out together in New York City. On November 16, the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday, the model spent time with him at his apartment.
IANS
