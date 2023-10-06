Kim Kardashian used sex hotline to prank men as a teenager

IANS

Los Angeles, October 6

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian loved to prank men using a sex hotline when she was a teenager.

The 42-year-old reality star revealed that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, would go to a local mall when they were growing up and use the phone to contact random men though an adult hotline only to stand them up and take random photos of them, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We would talk to these guys, we were like 15, and then they would be like, 'Ok, yeah. Meet me at Blockbuster at the mall.' We'd see the poor guy, stand him up, and we'd take a Polaroid. We had a book of Polaroids of these guys that we would stand up at the mall," Kim said on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'.

She then got in touch with her sister to see if she could remember the hotline she used and after Kourtney recited the number from memory, Kim decided to give them a call.

A voice could be heard saying, "This is (censored), where naughty is nice" and Kim was connected to a random man via the chatline.

Kim said: "Hi, this is Samantha," and learned that the stranger lived in Ventura County but could not get his name. The reality star then hung up the phone but was seen jotting down the number for future reference.

#Kim Kardashian