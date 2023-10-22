Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday bash in Los Angeles saw a galaxy of stars

Los Angeles, October 22
Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday at a restaurant in Beverly Hills which was a very star-studded bash.
For the occasion, Kim stepped out in a vibrant red fitted dress with cut-outs and ties at the sides as she was joined by family and friends at the Los Angeles eatery, reports People magazine.
Here are some picture from the celebration:
View this post on Instagram
The Kardashians wore black shades and orange strappy heels to complete her birthday look.
Kim's sister Khloe, along with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom, Kris Jenner, also attended in equally eye-catching looks.
As per People, Khloe, 39, wore a white halterneck mini dress with matching pumps and a handbag, while Kendall, stood out in a floor-length leopard print dress with long sleeves.
Check out these photos:
View this post on Instagram
The 27-year-old model wasn't the only Jenner sister at the birthday party, as her younger sister Kylie, 26, was also photographed arriving at the event in a strapless black leather mini dress featuring zip detail.
Meanwhile, close friend of the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, 26, entered the bash in a head-to-toe tan and brown outfit, including an oversized jacket.
Among other guests seen arriving at the star-studded birthday bash were Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sanchez and Ivanka Trump.
Simmons, 48 -- who arrived in an oversized black jacket -- even brought an adorable little dog along to enjoy the birthday fun.
While Simmons and Sanchez both opted for black, Trump, 41, chose a sparkling white ensemble for the celebratory occasion. Her cropped white top was teamed with a long skirt that featured a slit up to her thigh.
