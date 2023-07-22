Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story Season 12 teaser out now

ANI

The makers of the upcoming spooky series American Horror Story: Delicate unveiled the official teaser recently. The series stars Kim Kardashian in the lead roles.

In the 40-second clip, the 42-year-old can be seen wearing a long white wig while rocking a black dress and cradling a baby as an eerie rendition of Rock-A-Bye Babyplays in the background.

The show also stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in pivotal roles.

The anthology’s new installment, titled Delicate,is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who believes someone is trying to stop her from having a child.

