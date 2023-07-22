Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story Season 12 teaser out now

The makers of the upcoming spooky series American Horror Story: Delicate unveiled the official teaser recently. The series stars Kim Kardashian in the lead roles.
In the 40-second clip, the 42-year-old can be seen wearing a long white wig while rocking a black dress and cradling a baby as an eerie rendition of Rock-A-Bye Babyplays in the background.
The show also stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in pivotal roles.
The anthology’s new installment, titled Delicate,is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who believes someone is trying to stop her from having a child.
