Kim Kardashian's comedy 'The Fifth Wheel' to release on Netflix

Los Angeles, November 27
Netflix has bagged the rights to stream Kim Kardashian-starrer "The Fifth Wheel" after a bidding war.
According to Deadline, "The Fifth Wheel" is co-written by "Saturday Night Live" writer Paula Pell and Janine Brito and at least five companies were circling the comedy in the bidding war. Kardashian, Pell and Brito finally signed with Netflix.
The story is under wraps but Kardashian stars alongside a female ensemble cast.
Kardashian, who rose to prominence with the reality TV "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", has started venturing into scripted entertainment. She most recently featured in the "American Horror Story".
