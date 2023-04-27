 Kim Kardashian's look-alike, OnlyFans model Christina Ashten dies at 34 : The Tribune India

Kim Kardashian's look-alike, OnlyFans model Christina Ashten dies at 34

Photo: Instagram



IANS

Los Angeles, April 27 

Kim Kardashian's look-alike, OnlyFans model named Christina Ashten Gourkani has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her family confirmed the passing of the OnlyFans model, who promoted herself as a Kim Kardashian look-alike, in a statement on Tuesday, April 25. She was 34, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying...on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying..." her loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

They revealed that "after arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare." The family said: "We were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," adding that her death followed a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with," they further noted in the page.

"She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people." "Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives. We love you so much Chrissy," they wrote. They also hope to raise donations to help pay for her funeral, garnering more than $4,000 out of $40,000 goal as of Wednesday.

The model's loved ones then concluded the message: "We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace." Known publicly as Ashten G., Christina garnered a substantial following on the subscription service site OnlyFans. She additionally boasted more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

