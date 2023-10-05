 King to drop his new album 'New Life': 'Sometimes being late, is being right on time' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • King to drop his new album 'New Life': 'Sometimes being late, is being right on time'

King to drop his new album 'New Life': 'Sometimes being late, is being right on time'

King writes a long note about his 'new life'

King to drop his new album 'New Life': 'Sometimes being late, is being right on time'

King shares two pictures dedicated to his new album 'New Life'. Instagram/ifeelking



IANS

Mumbai, October 5

Musician King has announced his next album 'New Life', which will comprise a total of 12 songs.

The complete album will drop on October 18.

King took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He wrote a note and said: “Proudly presenting the monumental album art &amp; tracklist/hits list of my most favourite and long-awaited album 'NEW LIFE'releasing 18/10/2023."

King said: “When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my NEW LIFE had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album 'NEW LIFE' after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle."

“It's been 4 years of releasing two of my most favourite singles - 'Tum Saath Rehnaa' & 'No Loss' from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn't continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game.”

Here's the post:

King then thanked all the hard times which carved him as an artiste and increased his hunger, and his surviving skills as an independent artist.

“I never expressed how much hard work I've done in the last 4 yrs cuz I was trying my best to showcase the trust you have put in my artistry. After living and experiencing all this in just 2 years I've got to realise that everything happens for a reason and this is the actual NEW LIFE I've been blessed with. This is the right time to re-work on my 1st long pending album.”

King shared: “This is the right time to release my earlier promised songs. This is the right time to express how blessed I am with the best Fans, Supporters, well-wishers, True visionaries, Amazing music producers and hardworking people. Sometimes Being Late, Is Being Right On Time. Ladies &amp; Gentlemen… NEW LIFE.”

The ‘New Life' album marks King's collaborations with various music artists including Nikhita Gandhi for the track, a remake of the ‘90s popular song Haye Hukku Haye renamed as ‘High Hukku'.

The album also offers collaborations with global artists such as American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and American rapper Gucci Mane.

Sung and written by King, composed by King, ‘New Life' will be released under The Warner Music India label.

-

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

2
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

3
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

4
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

5
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

6
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

8
India

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED

9
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

10
Comment

The Khalistan imbroglio in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

Sikkim flash flood: 14 killed, 22 soldiers among 102 missing

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 14; 102 people, including 22 Army men, still missing

Flash flood in Teesta river was triggered by cloudburst over...


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi Police questions journalists Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district