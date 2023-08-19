Kirron Kher gets nostalgic on hearing qawwali from 'Veer Zaara', remembers Yash Chopra

IANS

New Delhi, August 19

Veteran actress and judge Kirron Kher will get nostalgic when she hears a beautiful qawwali from her film 'Veer Zaara' in the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Talent' season 10.

A heartwarming conversation unfolds after the contestant delivers the iconic 'Aaya Tere Dar Par' qawwali, leaving everyone awed.

'Veer-Zaara' is a 2004 romantic drama directed by late Yash Chopra, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta in the lead. SRK played the character of Veer Pratap Singh, who is an Indian Air Force officer, and Preity played Zaara Hayaat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

The flick also starred Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

Here's a clip from the episode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The track 'Aaya Tere Dar Par' was sung by Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Hussain, Mohd Vakil, and Javed Hussain.

Judge Kirron will fondly recount a cherished memory with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra expressing: "It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film 'Veer Zaara,' and it deeply touched my heart. It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography."

The show which has judges- Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah, has found its top 14 contestants who will perform awe-inspiring acts. From jaw-dropping performances to cutting-edge acts, the grand premiere episode of India's Got Talent promises to be a 'blockbuster'.

India's Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.

#Kirron Kher