Kirsten Dunst is so busy being a mom that she barely gets time to shower

IANS

Seems like actress Kirsten Dunst is overwhelmingly occupied with her mommy duties to the extent that she has to carve out time just to take a shower.

The 41-year-old actress has revealed that she is so busy juggling her career with caring for her two sons, Ennis, five, and two-year-old James — whom she shares with her 36-year-old actor husband Jesse Plemons — that she spends whatever little alone time she can manage watching trashy TV shows!

Kirsten, currently portraying a conflict photographer in Civil War on the big screen, said, “When everyone is asleep, I can watch the shows I want, like The Bachelor. But, honestly, not even a shower is sacred at this point. Nothing is.”

Describing her last ‘perfect’ day off when asked, Kirsten said, “When you have two kids, you never have a day off. Right now it’s being on a plane with no wi-fi. And people bring you food. That feels like a spa day for a mom.” Kirsten also illustrated the hectic nature of her life by mentioning that she tends to fall asleep if she tries to stay up late. Reflecting on the last late night she stayed up past her usual bedtime, she shared, “Last night again because it was my husband’s birthday and the premiere. I couldn’t tell you until what time. I just passed out.”