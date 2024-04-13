Kirsten Dunst thinks being a mother has made her a better actress

IANS

Kirsten Dunst, who is the mother of Ennis, five, and two-year-old James, has said being a mother has made her a better actress. She said, “I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life.”

The Jumanji star, who plays a renowned war photojournalist in the new drama film Civil War, recently said she needed an actor to play an unnamed soldier in a pivotal scene of the film, so she persuaded her husband to take up the job.