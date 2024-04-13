Kirsten Dunst thinks being a mother has made her a better actress

Kirsten Dunst, who is the mother of Ennis, five, and two-year-old James, has said being a mother has made her a better actress. She said, “I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life.”
The Jumanji star, who plays a renowned war photojournalist in the new drama film Civil War, recently said she needed an actor to play an unnamed soldier in a pivotal scene of the film, so she persuaded her husband to take up the job.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand
The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...
US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’
As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...
Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court
According to CBI, Kavitha had told Reddy that in case he doe...
Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher
The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw th...