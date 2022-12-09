Kirti Kulhari to be seen in short film ‘Rest Of The Night’

Kirti Kulhari, who recently delivered powerful performance in The List, is back with a new short film. In her latest offering, Rest Of The Night, Kirti will be seen alongside Vishwas Kini. It will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on the December 10.

She says, “Rest Of The Night is about being stuck mentally and emotionally. It’s a complex character and I love playing such roles. I am, as an actor, always trying to push the envelope and find a deeper meaning in my performances.

The film emphasises the need to take care of one’s mental health and how it’s important to express as well as share your emotions.”

Written and directed by Prayrit Seth, it features Kirti as a woman stuck in a house during the Covid-19 lockdown, battling loneliness and insomnia. The film will take viewers through a range of emotions and leave them teary-eyed. Apart from starring in the lead role, Kirti has also co-produced Rest Of The Night under her banner Kintsukuroi Films. The film is beautifully shot by cinematographer Prashant Dandekar. — TMS