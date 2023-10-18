Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with Sach is Life

PTI

Actress Kirti Kulhari is set to make her international feature debut with a slice-of-life film Sach is Life. The movie is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant Munshi family based out of the US. It is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, who has earlier worked on many music videos.

“For the first time I am playing a real-life character. The family lives in Albany. We are meeting the whole family, especially Daisy ji whose character I am playing and her son, Sachin Munshi. That’s a big part of the prep that I am really looking forward to. I will also get to understand her personality”.