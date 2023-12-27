Kirti Sualy talks about networking

Kirti Sualy, who is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, says that getting to know the right people is the way to go ahead in the entertainment industry. She adds that recommendations come naturally when you are excellent at your job.
“An actor’s duty or job execution has been classified under the Service Provider category and, like all other professions that are known as service providers, creating a network is extremely important. References are the result of the quality of your job execution. If your work speaks for you, recommendations are bound to be given. Both networking and references are a result of persistent hard work and good performances,” she says.
She adds, “There is nothing like the right opportunity. In the entertainment sector, it’s all about connecting with the audience. Frustration is a manifestation of one’s attitude towards life.”
