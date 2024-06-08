Kishori Shahane Vij talks about her role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Zee TV’s popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been captivating audiences with its gripping storyline. Kishori Shahane Vij, who is essaying the role of Babita, said, “When I discovered that Babita’s character was taking an extremely negative turn, I wasn’t completely shocked. From the beginning, I was told that Babita would be a strong character in the show, always focused on protecting Virat.”

“From Babita Ahuja’s perspective, she is protecting her son and isn’t doing anything wrong. The challenge in portraying this character lies in her complexity. She isn’t a bad person, she’s just protective of her family. There are moments when her attitude towards Amruta changes, requiring me to make sudden shifts in my portrayal, which I believe the audience enjoys. My character has a deep purpose, and for an actor, it is always interesting to portray such roles. Every day I give my hundred per cent so that Babita Ahuja will be remembered for years to come,” she added.