Kishwer Merchantt, who is part of Dear Ishq on Disney+ Hotstar, talks about the show, OTT & more

What made you say yes to Dear Ishq?

I loved the role and the whole idea of a daily soap on an OTT platform! It’s my third show after I became mother.

Is this your OTT debut project?

No. I have done Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan before this on Voot.

What is your role in Dear Ishq?

I essay the role of Maya, who is married to Peter (Punit Tejwani), the owner of publication house ‘Paperink’, which is not doing well and hence the need to sign Abhimanyu Razdan (Sehban Azim) for his next book.

How is it working with Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik?

It’s my first show with them, I always wanted to work with them and grabbed the opportunity when I got one. As of now, I am having fun working with them.

What preparation did you make to essay the character?

Nothing really, I am a director’s actor — woh kaam nikaal lete hain mujh se.

After television now you are a part of OTT. What’s your take on the digital platform?

I feel OTT is attracting television audience. On TV, there are chances of missing out on the telecast while on OTT platforms people can watch it anytime.

How are you managing work and home?

Well, luckily for me, my parents and in-laws are staying in the same building, so my son Nirvair is shuffling up and down half the day. My husband Suyyash has his studio at home, where he composes music, unless he’s travelling for his gigs. So, I am not guilty of leaving my son with just the nanny, he’s being brought up well!

Did you miss the limelight during your sabbatical?

I was constantly doing something or the other for my YouTube channel, Instagram campaigns, but yes missed acting on TV for sure.

How important was it for you to be back in front of the camera?

I am a person who can’t sit at home, I need to work. I need to be busy and acting is my passion, so it was very important for me to get back.