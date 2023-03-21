 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Salman Khan says 'love ka to pta nahiin falling is for sure' as he unveils 'Jee rahe the hum' : The Tribune India

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Salman Khan says 'love ka to pta nahiin falling is for sure' as he unveils 'Jee rahe the hum'

The song is sung by Salman, composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Salman Khan says 'love ka to pta nahiin falling is for sure' as he unveils 'Jee rahe the hum'

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan in a still from 'Jee rahe the hum' track. Instagram/beingsalmankhan



ANI

Mumbai, March 21

After the teaser of the romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum', actor Salman Khan unveiled the full song video from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the full song video and captioned it, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do... love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure." 

Here's the song:

The video begins with Salman walking the streets in a long hairstyle and casual look. To impress his love Pooja Hedge shares his feelings through a song and shows his moves.

In the video, he is also seen romancing Pooja in a beautiful romantic backdrop with chandeliers around them in a dimly lit room and they even perform a free fall move and stop before touching the ground.

The video also features, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

The song is sung by Salman, composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

As soon as the song was released, netizens and members of the industry chimed in the comment section.

Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Love this song." "This is so beautiful. I guess I already fallen in love with you," a fan wrote.

After the song was unveiled on Monday, it made Salman's fans nostalgic and reminded them of the actor's 'Hangover' song.

One of the users wrote, "Voice of Sallu Bhai." "Hangover wali feeling," another wrote.

Another comment read, "Pyar ka Hangover.#Salman bhai hangover wali feel." 'Jee Rahe The Hum' will follow the successful line of a number of phenomenally hit songs like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Hangover', etc. that feature Salman and have his background vocals too.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background." The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

#Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan #pooja hegde #salman khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

3
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

4
Himachal

Snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda of Shimla district; moderate to heavy rains in several other areas of Himachal

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

6
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

7
Chandigarh

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara; changed into western attire before escaping on a bike

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...

Police said Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ruckus in Delhi assembly as BJP, AAP MLAs engage in war of words

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’