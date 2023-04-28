Kismat Ki Lakiro' Se accomplishes 200 episodes

Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, has completed 200 episodes. The entire cast and crew were brimming with pride as they celebrated this remarkable achievement.

Shaily Priya, who plays the lead role of Shraddha said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this achievement. We’ve worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and I’m proud of every member of the team for their unwavering dedication and commitment. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers who have been with us every step of the way.”

Actor Abhishek Pathania, who plays the lead role of Abhay said, “It’s a wonderful feeling when the team witnesses their hard work and efforts bearing fruit. I would like to extend my gratitude to the viewers for their support in making the show a success.”