Kit Harington says he's 'not so interested' in playing heroic roles after 'Game of Thrones'

PTI

British star Kit Harington says it’s tough to play a hero on screen and that’s why he has consciously sought that he would enact ‘anti-hero-ish’ roles after Game of Thrones.

The actor rose to international prominence with his portrayal of the upright warrior Jon Snow, one of the pivotal characters in Game of Thrones, the HBO epic fantasy show that concluded in 2019 after eight seasons.

Ever since he wrapped Game of Thrones, Harington said he had lost interest in playing the classic hero. “I’m not so interested in heroic roles, and even if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish.” he said.

The actor got his wish with Rod Blackhurst’s Blood for Dust, a neo-Western crime thriller set in snowy Montana. In his latest film, Harington plays Ricky, a sociopathic drug-slinging arms dealer sporting a handlebar moustache and gold chain.

“He’s sort of a devil-on-the-shoulder character, the antagonist who’s with you all the way through. He’s like a good-time guy in a bad world,” he said.