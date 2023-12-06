KJo considered scrapping ‘Rapid Fire’ round on Koffee With Karan

IANS

Director-producer Karan Johar, who currently hosts the streaming chat show Koffee With Karan, has shared that along with the team of the show, he tried to find a replacement to the iconic rapid fire round of the chat show.

KJo said, “We are in a very sensitive climate currently mostly because of social media. Today, things can go out of proportion in a hurry. If someone says something, it draws reactions from the people on the Internet. People who come on my show, I have a responsibility towards them because I have invited them to my show. We tried finding a replacement for the Rapid Fire round.”

Karan further mentioned that he needed to ensure that whatever the guests on the show said, it did not get misconstrued. The director continued, “We kept coming back to finding a replacement to Rapid Fire and the sad thing is people are much more worried now than they were in the first few seasons. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of Rapid Fire so that you will get something.” Koffee with Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

