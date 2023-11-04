 KJo says father Yash Johar is his God : The Tribune India

KJo says father Yash Johar is his God

Karan Johar gets emotion on India's Got Talent

Karan Johar pays tribute to his father. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, November 4

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be joining the judges panel on the grand finale of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, reminisced about his 25 years of showbiz journey and paid tribute to his late father and producer Yash Johar, adding that all that he has achieved, it's all because of his goodwill and blessings.

This weekend, the talent-based reality show will end on a high with an epic grand finale titled ‘Hunar Ka Vishwa Cup'.

Bringing alive a visual spectacle like never before, the top six finalists – Abujmarh Mallakhamb Academy, Mahila Band, Golden Girls, Zero Degree, Raaga Fusion, and The ART will be putting their best foot forward one last time on this stage to win the coveted trophy.

Adding a ‘dharm-atic' twist to the grand finale will be Karan Johar, who will be joining the judges' panel along with Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah.The top six finalists will celebrate KJo, who has entertained everybody with his cinema, consisting of magical moments and loveable characters for the last 25 years.

Here's a clip from the show:

Touched by their heartfelt tribute, an emotional KJo said: “You know, sometimes, it truly feels like when moments like these come, I'm having an out-of-body experience. It doesn't feel like me, like this isn't my work.”

The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director said: “I don't know how I've spent 25 years. I always feel that when my father entered the industry, he received so much love and respect, and he made many films. But the success I thought he should have received at that time, he didn't get.”

“When my first film was released, for the first time, I felt like the entire industry had come together and prayed that this film should work for the sake of my father. Even today, it's been 19 years since he left us, but I feel whatever has happened to me, whatever I've found, whatever I've achieved, it's all because of his goodwill and his blessings. I always say, when you lose a parent, you gain a God. I feel that he is my God,” he said.

“Whenever I am going through tough times, I feel that he gives me strength. I'm very blessed to have his memory, and I'm very blessed to have my mother, who is still such a strong presence in my life. She has played such a big role in raising my children. I'm just very emotional right now,” shared Karan.

“Like Kirron Ji said, sometimes it doesn't feel like so much time has passed. Time seems to have flown by without us realising it. More importantly, you need to treat success like failure, or failure like success, quite lightly. Only when you do that, can your achievements truly rise. The way you all showed me these beautiful performances, I felt good. It's moments like these that make you feel all that work is worth it,” he said.

Expressing his emotions further, KJo said: “I have judged many shows, and coming here today means more than just showing up. There are so many feelings attached to this show. The prestige and beauty of this show is because of Kirron Ji.”

“When I was one of the judges in the previous seasons with Kirron Ji, I felt it was a training ground for me in reality show judging. Kirron Ji taught us so much, not just with her big heart but also with her wonderful personality. Her way of lifting her saree's pallu whenever there are any stunts, her every gesture - it makes my heart swell with emotion.”

Karan further shared: “Whenever I sit with my mother, who happens to be a huge fan of the show, she always notices what saree Kirron Ji is wearing, and gets excited about the details. It drives me crazy when she demands the exact jewellery that Kirron Ji's wearing in the episode, while I think about why Kirron Ji wears such beautiful jewellery.”

“There's something about this show that touches the heart of India, and it happens every season. I'm proud of the show, and I'm proud to be back, I feel like I'm coming back home,” he added.

Last season's finalists, Rishabh Chaturvedi and Ishita Vishwakarma, will also grace the stage to cheer the finalists.

The grand finale of 'India's Got Talent' will air on Saturday and Sunday on Sony.

#Karan Johar #Mumbai

