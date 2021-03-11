Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show

Kolkata, June 1
Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.
KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared "brought dead." However, as per eyewitnesses and the organisers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during her performance. "He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between," said one of the organisers.
KK's manager, Ritesh Bhat, said that after completing the show, as he got into his car he complained of mild uneasiness. "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC," Bhat told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, police sources said that his body has been sent for post mortem for two reasons. The first is that since he was "brought dead" to the hospital, as per rules, the body needs to undergo a post mortem for ascertaining the reason of death. The second reason is -- some evident cut marks on his face and hand.
"Prima facie it seems that the reason for death is cardiac arrest. But the final cause of death can be ascertained only after the post mortem is completed and a report is available," said a police official who did not wish to be named.
It is learned that KK's body has been retained at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata and the post mortem will be done later in the day.
KK came to Kolkata on Monday and on the same day he performed at the same Nazrul Manch for another Kolkata-based college.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO
India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a busi...