LIVE BLOG

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

Late singer KK. File photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata. His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night and the funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon at Versova Hindu Cemetery. His son Nakul will be performing the last rites. Many from the music industry, including Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik arrive at his Mumbai residence for KK’s ‘antim darshan’.

KK’s daughter Taamra shared an emotional note before his funeral on Thursday. In her Instagram story, she shared the details of the singer’s last rites. She also wrote, “Love you forever dad,” and added a heart emoticon. His wife Jyothy also shared the post on her Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note. KK’s wife Joythy also shared the post on her Instagram.

A screenshot of Taamara's Instagram Stories. Instagram/taamara.k24

According to the preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted after the singer’s death, he died of a heart attack. He passed away on May 31 at the age of 53 shortly after a live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. KK fell ill while performing at the concert. He performed there for almost an hour in the evening. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Bollywood celebrities including names such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death.

KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' and 'Tadap Tadap'.

15:07 02 Jun
Salman Khan condoles KK's untimely demise

Mumbai, June 2

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the death of playback singer KK, who left for the heavenly abode on Tuesday after performing at the Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata.

The 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' star took to Twitter to offer his condolences to one of the most legendary singers of modern day Bollywood.

Salman wrote in his tweet, "Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK."

KK crooned 'Tadap Tadap' from the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

The song has gone down in the pages of history as a heartbreak anthem.

KK made his Bollywood playback singing debut with 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from the Gulzar directorial 'Maachis', and has some of the biggest hits to his credit across languages including 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai', 'Pal', 'Bas Ek Pal', 'Yaaron', 'Appadi Podu' and many more.

IANS
15:05 02 Jun
Singer Papon with his wife visits KK's residence

Singer Papon and his wife were spotted outside KK's house to pay last respects to the late singer. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @varindertchawla
14:59 02 Jun
Vishal Bhardwaj says KK was like a brother, huge loss for everyone

While talking to the mediapersons gathered outside KK's residence, Vishal Bhardwaj said KK's death is a huge loss for everyone and personally for him. He also said that KK was a great singer. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @varindertchawla
14:55 02 Jun
Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan reach for last rites

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Shankar Mahadevan were spotted arriving at the crematorium in Versova for the last rites. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

4
Punjab

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

5
Trending

'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala's death

6
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father signs-off Punjabi singer’s last journey with his signature style

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

8
Punjab

Punjab launches e-stamping facility; abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

9
Punjab

A stadium at his village is what Sidhu Moosewala always dreamt of; now villagers demand a memorial to the singer

10
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Don't Miss

View All
Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop
Amritsar

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

Top News

Bank employee shot dead in J-K’s Kulgam

Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month

A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8...

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of June 8 ED summons

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...

KK’s cremation: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares ‘Love you forever dad’ post, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh award for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...

Cities

View All

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a ‘fake’ case, says Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case, says Arvind Kejriwal

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Punjab govt orders probe into 'misuse of funds' at Jalandhar's PIMS

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

Ludhiana: App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Seeking grant, Punjabi University employees, students shut gate

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land