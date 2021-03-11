KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

Chandigarh, June 2
Singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata. His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night and the funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon at Versova Hindu Cemetery. His son Nakul will be performing the last rites. Many from the music industry, including Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik arrive at his Mumbai residence for KK’s ‘antim darshan’.
KK’s daughter Taamra shared an emotional note before his funeral on Thursday. In her Instagram story, she shared the details of the singer’s last rites. She also wrote, “Love you forever dad,” and added a heart emoticon. His wife Jyothy also shared the post on her Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note. KK’s wife Joythy also shared the post on her Instagram.
According to the preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted after the singer’s death, he died of a heart attack. He passed away on May 31 at the age of 53 shortly after a live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. KK fell ill while performing at the concert. He performed there for almost an hour in the evening. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
Bollywood celebrities including names such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death.
KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' and 'Tadap Tadap'.
Mumbai, June 2
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the death of playback singer KK, who left for the heavenly abode on Tuesday after performing at the Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata.
The 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' star took to Twitter to offer his condolences to one of the most legendary singers of modern day Bollywood.
Salman wrote in his tweet, "Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK."
Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2022
KK crooned 'Tadap Tadap' from the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.
The song has gone down in the pages of history as a heartbreak anthem.
KK made his Bollywood playback singing debut with 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from the Gulzar directorial 'Maachis', and has some of the biggest hits to his credit across languages including 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai', 'Pal', 'Bas Ek Pal', 'Yaaron', 'Appadi Podu' and many more.
IANS
Singer Papon and his wife were spotted outside KK's house to pay last respects to the late singer.
View this post on Instagram
While talking to the mediapersons gathered outside KK's residence, Vishal Bhardwaj said KK's death is a huge loss for everyone and personally for him. He also said that KK was a great singer.
View this post on Instagram
Lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Shankar Mahadevan were spotted arriving at the crematorium in Versova for the last rites.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month
A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...
Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings
A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8...
Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons
Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...
KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'
His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...