KL Rahul calls girlfriend Athiya Shetty 'clown' in adorable birthday post, 'you make everything better'

Mumbai, November 5

As actor Athiya Shetty turned a year older today, she received a special wish from her boyfriend Indian batter KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul dropped a series of pictures featuring the birthday girl.

In the first picture, the couple looked adorable as they struck pose for the camera. In the second image, Athiya and Rahul were seen wearing funky glasses. In the last photo, they shared a glimpse from their lunch date while posing for a mushy picture.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better." KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

Athiya made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut in Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.

