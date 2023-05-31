Know Aamir Khan’s reaction when asked if he desired to work in Punjabi movies?

Mumbai, May 31
Expressing the desire to work in a Punjabi movie, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan during the trailer launch of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ in Mumbai on May 30 said that he will ‘love to do a Punjabi movie’. Aamir was joined on stage by the stars of 'Carry On Jatta 3' including Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. Comedian Kapil Sharma too attended the trailer launch. The film is scheduled to be released on June 29.
Aamir Khan said, “If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."
